|
|
Mrs. Dorothy M. (Charbonneau) Duquette, 101, of Adams, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield.
She was born in Adams on October 8, 1917, a daughter of the late Frank and Flora (Faucogney) Charbonneau. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Mrs. Duquette last worked as a hairdresser at the former Emily's Beauty Salon, North Adams.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, Adams. She enjoyed arts & crafts, painting, ceramics, knitting and crocheting. Her favorite time was spending summers in Chesapeake Bay with her daughter and her family, swimming and boating.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Duquette and his wife Patricia of Adams; her daughter, Barbara Rich of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother and a sister.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated today, Thursday, May 2nd at 12:00 Noon in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. William F. Cyr.
Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to a through the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, which is charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2019