Dorothy May (Baker) DuShane passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 2, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Katherine Grounds Frotten, Dotty grew up in Reading Massachusetts, before moving to Peabody Massachusetts, onto Kissimmee Florida and most recently Averill Park, NY.
In 1954, Dorothy married her beloved husband of 60 years, Kenneth H. DuShane, who passed away in 2014. Together they raised their six children. After her children were grown, Dotty worked for many years as a Crossing Guard for the Sheriff's Department in Kissimmee Florida. She loved being around them, and her love was reciprocated.
Other than her family, Dotty loved trips to Salem Willow's, which always included Salem Willow's popcorn and a maple-walnut ice-cream cone. She loved shopping and her motto was if, you like it, then buy it in every color.
There are no words to describe the incredible loss of our loving mother who devoted her life to her six children. All six of her children share their stories of faking sick to stay home from school, just to have the day alone with their mother doting on their every need. She was a woman that was kind and caring, and her children never had a day that they didn't know she was in their camp. Dotty spent most her years raising her six children. She leaves behind her five daughters and one son; Donna and Brian Gulliford of Florida, Debbie and Ralph Mancini of MA, Diane DuShane of NH, Dina and George Oakes of MA and Dawn and Brad Simpson of NY, and only Son Kevin Kenneth DuShane and his wife Cheryl of NH. Dotty leaves behind her grandchildren, who meant the world to her; Audra Mancini, Tiffany & Billy Waddington, Kristen & Stephen Turner, Jennifer & Mike Packard, Jonathan Zakas, Tracy Gulliford, Nick Lashua, Jenny and Jimmy Mariany, Whitney Oakes, Cody Simpson, Matthew Oakes, Brittney Simpson, Amy Simpson, Jaclyn Oakes, Alyssa Oakes and Jacob Oakes. Eight Great Grand Children: Katie, Ryan, Emily and Alexis Turner; Jackson, Parker and Logan Waddington, Declan Packard, Mason and Maverick Mariany. Each one of them lit up her life as much as the one before. Dottie's most recent baby (the one we all believe to be the favorite) is her little dog, Brody, who has been her cuddling companion ever since she adopted him three years ago.
As heartbroken as her family is, and as much as she will be missed, we all recognize how extremely blessed we have been to have this wonderful woman in our lives. For 84 years she made this world a better place before being called home, as Heaven must have needed an Angel.
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy M. DuShane at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New York Community Hospice in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
