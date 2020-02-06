|
Dorothy Marie Colo, 85 of Readsboro, VT died Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Southwestern VT Medical Center in Bennington.
She was born in Readsboro, VT on November 7, 1934 daughter of Gabriel and Irma (Baruzzi) Colo. She attended schools in Readsboro.
She was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro where she taught Catechism for many years and was a member of its St. Anne's Society. Dorothy was a sales representative for Avon Products for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, crossword puzzles and reading. In her younger years, she loved to travel with her best friends and take long walks around town. She always loved watching Jeopardy, which kept her mind sharp.
Survivors include her brother- Richard C. Colo of Readsboro with whom she made her home and nieces and nephews including Debra Nemetz, Richard Colo, Mary Dupont, Eileen Newlin, and Shaun Colo. She also leaves several grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Dorothy Colo will be celebrated Saturday February 8, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro. Burial will be in the spring in Village Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Friday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Anne's Society at St. Joachim's Church in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020