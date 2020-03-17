|
ADAMS - Dorothy Morgan, 90 of Adams, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Adams on December 31, 1929, daughter of the late Alfred and Alexina Viens Bombardier she attended Adams schools. Dorothy was employed for the former Arnold Print Works in Adams for thirty six years as an inspector, and where she retired. She enjoyed working with crafts and her great ability at sewing, and also enjoyed gardening. Dorothy was a communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. Her husband Clarence Morgan, whom she married on April 2, 1948, died in 1991. She is survived by a sister, Alice Rollman of Williamstown, three nieces, Sherry LaFleur of Adams, Shelly LaFleur Morris and her husband Kevin of St. Albans, VT., Michele Tristany of North Adams. A nephew, Michael Tristani of San Diego, California, a grandniece, Danielle Menard of San Diego, California, and two grandnephews, Ryan Menard of NC, Joshua Morris of Canada. Dorothy was predeceased by a sister, Irene LaFleur. Services and burial in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams will be private and at a later date. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020