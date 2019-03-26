|
Dorothy "Dottie" (Morrison) Keefner, 90 of Great Barrington died Monday March 18, 2019 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. She was born in Mill Town New Brunswick Canada on February 22, 1929, daughter Joseph and Ethel (Montgomery) Beek. She was educated in Canada Schools. Dottie worked for sixteen years at the Morgan House in Lee, sixteen years as a dining room manager for the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and for seven years as an aide for the Massini Bus Company. Dottie's first husband James W. Morrison predeceased her in 1983 and her second husband Clifford A. Keefner whom she married in Stockbridge on May 23, 1987 predeceased her on May 20, 2007. Dottie is survived by two sons, James Morrison and his wife Gail of Stockbridge and William Morrison of Pittsfield, step daughter in law, Teresa Keefner, sister in law, Margaret Beek of Longmeadow, sister, Nancy Clark and husband Cliff of Housatonic, three grandchildren, William Morrison Jr., Marina Morrison and James W. Morrison, 2 step grandchildren, Nicole and Curtis Keefner and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, James W. Morrison and Clifford A. Keefner, Dottie was predeceased by brother Harold Beek and stepson C. Benjamin Keefner of Great Barrington.
A Graveside Service for Dorothy "Dottie" (Morrison) Keefner will be held on Saturday March 30 at 11:00 AM in Greenlawn Cemetery in Housatonic. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019