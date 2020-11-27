1/1
Dorothy Phelps
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Phelps, 90, was surrounded by her family when she passed peacefully on November 20, 2020, at Melbourne Place. She was the youngest of nine, born to Biagio and Angelina Albino DeSantis in Pittsfield on July 6, 1930. After attending school in Pittsfield, Dorothy worked at Elmvale Worsted Mill where she met the love of her life, Leon Phelps. They married in 1951.

In addition to her husband of 69 years, Leon Phelps, Dorothy leaves behind her son, David E. Phelps and wife Madeline of Pittsfield; daughter-in-law Deborah Phelps of Pittsfield; and four grandchildren: Carrie Phelps, Patrice Marrero and husband Manny, David Phelps and wife Cecily, and Steve Phelps and wife Karina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she adored.

Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Steven Phelps; grandson, Michael J. Phelps; six brothers, Dominic, Benjamin, Louis, Daniel, John, and Edward DeSantis; and her beloved sisters, Lucy Manzolini and Mary Farina.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. A full obituary is available at www.deryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
