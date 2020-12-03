1/1
Dorothy Schaefer
1926 - 2020
Dorothy Schaefer of Ellicott City MD passed away on November 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 2, 1926 and raised in St Albans, Queens, New York. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Schaefer. She is survived by her sons, Warren and Gary Schaefer; daughter, Karen Roane; daughter-n-law, Carmela Schaefer; son-in-law, Guy Roane; grandsons, Kyle and Eric Schaefer; granddaughter-in-law, Frehiywot Abera; and great granddaughters, Beth, Faith, Abby, and Liya. Dorothy was a kind person and loving mother who enjoyed opera and classical music. She was a talented piano player and enjoyed playing organ in her church. A graveside service will be held in Pittsfield Cemetery on Friday December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation @ alzfdn.org. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
