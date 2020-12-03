Dorothy Schaefer of Ellicott City MD passed away on November 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 2, 1926 and raised in St Albans, Queens, New York. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Schaefer. She is survived by her sons, Warren and Gary Schaefer; daughter, Karen Roane; daughter-n-law, Carmela Schaefer; son-in-law, Guy Roane; grandsons, Kyle and Eric Schaefer; granddaughter-in-law, Frehiywot Abera; and great granddaughters, Beth, Faith, Abby, and Liya. Dorothy was a kind person and loving mother who enjoyed opera and classical music. She was a talented piano player and enjoyed playing organ in her church. A graveside service will be held in Pittsfield Cemetery on Friday December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation @ alzfdn.org
