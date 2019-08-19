|
|
Mrs. Dorothy V. (Sommer) Lahey Waterman, 90, of Cheshire, died Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Adams on June 20, 1929, a daughter of Anton and Olga (Wurtzer) Sommer. She attended schools in Adams, and graduated from the former Adams High School in 1946.
Dorothy was the owner and operator of Terriholm Kennels in Cheshire for many years, raising Welsh terriers and entering many of her dogs in dog shows throughout the region. The late President John F. Kennedy had purchased one of her terriers for himself and his family. Dorothy had also operated the former Klassy Kanines Pet Store in Pittsfield for several years.
She had been a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Cheshire. She loved caring for her dogs and for her pet leopard, Ollie.
Her first husband, John M. Lahey, whom she married on Apr. 30, 1949, died on Dec. 13, 1960. Her second husband, Francis A. Waterman, whom she married on Sept. 2, 1963, died in 2017.
She is survived by six sons, James Lahey and his wife, Lisa, of East Nassau, NY; Michael Lahey and his wife, Maria, of Adams; Richard Lahey and his wife, Kerry, of Savoy; Daniel Lahey and his companion, Kristi Jolliffe of Laguna Niguel, CA; Francis "Bigs" Waterman and his wife, Jennifer, of Cheshire; and Patrick Waterman of Adams; one daughter, Emme Waterman of Winter Haven, FL; two brothers, Donald Sommer of Adams and Alfred Sommer of Greenfield; two sisters, Olga Kennedy of Kent, CT and Elizabeth DiLorenzo of Winter Haven, FL; 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, James "Jimmo" Blanquart; brothers Anthony and Victor Sommer, and a sister, Emily Franz.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, at 11:00 AM in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Relatives and friends are invited. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Rd. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 19, 2019