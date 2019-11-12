|
Dorothy Winifred (Johnson) Howcroft, 92, of Williamstown, MA died on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Adams on April 7, 1927 a daughter of the late George & Carrie (Mahar) Johnson. She graduated from Adams High School in 1945 and then went on to attend Bliss Business College. In her early years she worked at Sprague Electric Company and later was primarily a loving and devoted homemaker to her family. Dorothy was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown, MA and was a member of its Altar Guild for many years.
Dorothy's husband, Frederick William Howcroft died on October 16, 1997. They were married on August 5, 1950. Survivors include three daughters- Elizabeth "Betsy" Howcroft of Williamstown, Rebecca "Becky" Howcroft of Amherst, MA and Lydia Smith of Fishkill, NY. She also leaves a grandson, Ryan Smith. She was predeceased by son in law Colin Smith and granddaughter, Kerri Lynn Smith.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral to celebrate the life of Dorothy will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home- WEST CHAPEL 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. Donations may be made to St. John's Church Williamstown or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019