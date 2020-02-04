|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Yost Wilk, 95, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Hudson, NY, on August 17, 1924, the daughter of the late Charles and Sophie Yost, she graduated from Hudson High School in 1942. She went on to further her education at Pittsfield Secretarial School.
In her earlier career, Dorothy worked as a secretary for General Electric, and then for Apple and Albano Accountants. Most recently, she dedicated 15 years at Berkshire Community College as an Administrative Aide.
Dorothy was an active member of her community. She was a volunteer in many organizations, such as the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Hillcrest Pain Clinic. She worked as a library aide and was a part of the Esther Circle, Altar Guild, and Sunday School classes. Dorothy was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley H. Wilk, whom she married on September 10, 1950. She is survived by her children, Lee Wilk and Susan Ramsey. Dorothy also leaves behind her siblings, Katherine Price and Martha Trump. She was predeceased by 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Yost Wilk will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12 noon at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Timothy Weisman officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Western and Central MA or the Church Membership Fund in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020