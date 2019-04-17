|
|
Mr. Douglas A. McDermott, of Church Street, Stockbridge, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Pittsfield on June 25, 1944, the son of the late James H. and Marjorie A. Gambell McDermott, he attended Williams High School in Stockbridge.
He was a US Army veteran stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Sill, OK, and in Schwabisch Gmund, East Germany. Following his return, Doug worked as a self-employed house painter for his whole life.
He loved his family, took great pleasure in his animals and maintained a lifelong love of the outdoors. Some of his best memories were of time spent with his wife and children on the coast of Maine.
Doug is survived by his wife, Annamarie (known always to Doug as "Annie"); a daughter, Rhiannon N. McDermott and a son, Jeremy C. McDermott, both at home; a sister, Judith A. Harrigan of Egremont and a brother, Robert J. McDermott of West Stockbridge. He also leaves many extended family members and friends with whom he stayed in contact over the years.
Funeral Notice:
In keeping with his wishes, funeral services for Mr. McDermott will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019