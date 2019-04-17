Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. McDermott


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas A. McDermott Obituary
Mr. Douglas A. McDermott, of Church Street, Stockbridge, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Pittsfield on June 25, 1944, the son of the late James H. and Marjorie A. Gambell McDermott, he attended Williams High School in Stockbridge.

He was a US Army veteran stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Sill, OK, and in Schwabisch Gmund, East Germany. Following his return, Doug worked as a self-employed house painter for his whole life.

He loved his family, took great pleasure in his animals and maintained a lifelong love of the outdoors. Some of his best memories were of time spent with his wife and children on the coast of Maine.

Doug is survived by his wife, Annamarie (known always to Doug as "Annie"); a daughter, Rhiannon N. McDermott and a son, Jeremy C. McDermott, both at home; a sister, Judith A. Harrigan of Egremont and a brother, Robert J. McDermott of West Stockbridge. He also leaves many extended family members and friends with whom he stayed in contact over the years.

Funeral Notice:

In keeping with his wishes, funeral services for Mr. McDermott will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now