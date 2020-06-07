Dr. Douglas C. MacDonald, 84, of Sheffield, MA, passed away on Friday, May 29th in Pittsfield, MA. Raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Doug worked as a psychotherapist in the Berkshires from 1984 until close to the time of his passing. A graduate of Princeton University and Smith College, Doug loved hiking, listening to music, photography, and spending time with his dogs. An avid reader with myriad interests and a mentor to many, before becoming a therapist Doug taught and was headmaster at a number of private schools throughout the northeastern and midwestern US.



Doug and his wife Sherry met as toddlers in East Orange, married as high school sweethearts, and were married for 62 years until his death on Friday. Doug will be deeply missed for his ability to listen, his compassion toward others, his honesty, and his reassuring human warmth. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry MacDonald, and their daughter, Cameron.



