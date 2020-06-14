Douglas Cameron Macdonald, age 83, longtime resident of Sheffield, passed away on May 29th at Melbourne Place in Pittsfield with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Woolson) Macdonald, his daughter Cameron Macdonald and son-in-law Robert Beattie. He is preceded in death by beloved son-in-law Gregory Williams.



Doug grew up in a small apartment in East Orange, NJ with his widowed mother and his "Othermother," Louise Jones. A brilliant student, he received a full scholarship to Princeton University. He went on to become an educator, earning a master's degree in English at Rutgers and a doctorate in Education from Temple University. He shared his love of literature as an English teacher and served as Headmaster at several independent schools including Oak Lane Day School, Germantown Friends School, North Shore Country Day School, and Hammonasset School.



In the 1980s he transitioned to his second career and true calling, receiving his MSW at Smith College and becoming a psychotherapist. He worked at Main Street Human Resources in Great Barrington and had a private practice in Sheffield. He was deeply committed to the well-being of all his patients and maintained his practice up to the year before his death.



Doug adored nature. He hiked and camped with his daughter and with his students in the Smoky Mountains, the Green and White Mountains and up and down the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails. But his favorite slice of woodland was the 96 acres that was his home with Sherry, her pollinator gardens and a family of five bears. Over the course of their marriage they shared their love with thirteen dogs, five cats, and too many songbirds to name.



Above all, he loved his wife. Doug and Sherry met when they were four and three years old, respectively, when he and a friend rode their tricycles one block to her house and tied Sherry and her friend to a playhouse and put bricks on their feet. After that auspicious beginning, they were high school sweethearts, married during his senior year at Princeton and shared sixty-two years of life's ups and downs. He will always be with her in spirit.



Special thanks to the staff at the Memory Care unit at Melbourne Place for making it possible for Doug's family to be with him during the pandemic.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made through Birches-Roy Funeral Home in Great Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Berkshire Humane Society or the Sheffield Land Trust.



