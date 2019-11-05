|
Douglas Peter Hugabone of Pittsfield passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Born in Burlington, VT on March 10, 1932, he was the son of Peter Hugabone and Gwendolyn Cote. He was raised by his father's second wife, Mary Elston Harris and was educated in Pittsfield Schools. As a youth he worked at The Strand Theater as an usher and was a Boy Scout, he enjoyed camping and fishing. Douglas loved to talk about his childhood days on the Jacoby and Rotti Farms and the chickens he raised at home. He walked the train tracks from home to work sometimes following them to Richmond Pond. Douglas played in the Berkshire Legion Baseball League as a pitcher and first baseman and was also on a bowling league receiving many trophies. Douglas joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and served until 1956 and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Sergeant and an Instructor and was stationed at Ft. Jackson, NC and Camp Gordon, GA. Douglas received the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and was on standby for six years. He worked at Sheaffer Eaton until 1988, Berkshire Custom Index, Marion Helpers and most recently Berkshire Head Start retiring when he was 82 years old. Douglas enjoyed traveling, going to the theater and reading books.
Survivors include his wife, the former Diana Aiello who he married on October 20, 1956, their four children, Douglas, Donna, Nancy, and David, three grandchildren, Brandon, Adam and Alyssa, and one great-grandchild, Olivia. He is predeceased by two half-sisters, Helen and Frances Houghtlin.
Funeral Notice: Graveside Services will take place Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Section (on top of hill) with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church officiating. FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE SERVICE and should meet at the Immaculate Conception Section at 10:15 A.M. There are No Calling Hours. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for SOLDIER ON IN PITTSFIELD in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019