Dustin A. Hewins, 36, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, born April 30, 1983, passed away at his home on September 8, 2019, after a very long battle with a painful illness.
Remembered for being incredibly knowledgeable, creative, kind-hearted and soft spoken Dustin was multi-talented with electronics, mechanics and woodworking. He greatly enjoyed building/installing customized speakers and stereo systems, long drives, his treasured quad, the dune buggy, dirt bikes, snowmobiling, kayaking, campfires, target shooting and flying his drone.
Dustin is survived by his father, Timothy P. Hewins, mother, Deborah Zamperini Hewins, sister, Rebecca Hewins, grandmother, Beatrice "Nana" Zamperini, a very large family of aunts, uncles and cousins, close friends, and his much loved pets, cats "Twisted" and "Tea" and his dachshund "Doodles".
Dustin was predeceased by his great-grandparents; W.D. Hewins I, William Swan and his wife Elaine, grandparents, W.D. "Bud" Hewins II and his wife Patricia "Joan", Antonio "Frank" Zamperini and cousins Christopher Hewins and Tara Blackwell.
A private service was held. Please make memorial donations to VCF, Veterinary Care Foundation fund at the Sand Road Animal Hospital in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019