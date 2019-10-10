Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Hewins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin A. Hewins


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin A. Hewins Obituary
Dustin A. Hewins, 36, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, born April 30, 1983, passed away at his home on September 8, 2019, after a very long battle with a painful illness.

Remembered for being incredibly knowledgeable, creative, kind-hearted and soft spoken Dustin was multi-talented with electronics, mechanics and woodworking. He greatly enjoyed building/installing customized speakers and stereo systems, long drives, his treasured quad, the dune buggy, dirt bikes, snowmobiling, kayaking, campfires, target shooting and flying his drone.

Dustin is survived by his father, Timothy P. Hewins, mother, Deborah Zamperini Hewins, sister, Rebecca Hewins, grandmother, Beatrice "Nana" Zamperini, a very large family of aunts, uncles and cousins, close friends, and his much loved pets, cats "Twisted" and "Tea" and his dachshund "Doodles".

Dustin was predeceased by his great-grandparents; W.D. Hewins I, William Swan and his wife Elaine, grandparents, W.D. "Bud" Hewins II and his wife Patricia "Joan", Antonio "Frank" Zamperini and cousins Christopher Hewins and Tara Blackwell.

A private service was held. Please make memorial donations to VCF, Veterinary Care Foundation fund at the Sand Road Animal Hospital in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now