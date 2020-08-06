Virginia Platt Carlson, 98, passed away peacefully into the hands of her Lord on July 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but thankfully she did not have symptoms causing pain and suffering.



She was born on March 6, 1922, in Springfield, MA, to Fred and Ethel Virginia Platt. Born on her mother's birthday, she was named Ethel Virginia after her mother, but she was quickly called Virginia, then Ginny, to avoid confusion. She was the 6th child of 7. She is survived by a sister, Dorcas Platt Abell of Pittsfield, MA. Virginia attended Northfield School for Girls and graduated from Pittsfield High.



She worked in Pittsfield, MA, for GE where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Carlson. They were married on July 5, 1942, and lived in Pittsfield. Six years later they moved to Reading, MA. They were so proud of their 5 children. Virginia is survived by her 3 daughters: Svea (Frank) Nardo, Martha (Dan) Cunningham, Krista (Glenn) Cullen, and daughter-in-law, Alison(Kurt)Carlson. Sons Robert Carlson, Jr. MD and Kurt Carlson pre-deceased her



Ginny loved to sing and became an accomplished soprano; she was always in the church choir or community chorus. Wherever she lived she was a member of the Baptist Church and sang in the choir. In later years, Ginny went to nursing school and became an LPN. She worked as a nurse and enjoyed her new calling.



She and Bob spent summers on Lake Messalonskee in Maine and winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Her husband Bob died in 2001.



Love of family filled her life. Visiting and entertaining, she was always surrounded with friends and family. She had 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



No formal service is planned at this time. National Cremation & Burial Society, No. Ft. Myers, is entrusted with final care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store