Earl F. LaPierre Jr.
1941 - 2020
Earl F. LaPierre, Jr., of Spring Hill, FL (formerly of Lee, MA) age 79, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was the son of Earl LaPierre, Sr., and Delorice (Downey) LaPierre of Turners Falls, MA. He was a physical education instructor at Pittsfield High school until his retirement in 2001. He was a 1963 graduate of Springfield College and then enlisted in the National Guard. He earned his Masters degree in school administration at North Adams State College in 1977.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cowles) LaPierre and also leaves his brother Walter LaPierre and sister-in-law Elaine LaPierre of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves his son Neal LaPierre and daughter-in-law Elaine LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL, and his daughter, Danielle LaPierre of Hull, MA. Also his grandchildren, Julia LaPierre and Mark LaPierre of Tarpon Springs, FL and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook www.quealyandson.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
November 18, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you be comforted by the loved ones and support of God.
Simone Taylor
November 18, 2020
So sorry to learn of Earls passing. Our sincere sympathy Patty. Don and Kathy Brown
Don and Kathy Brown
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the LaPierre Family for the loss of your loved one, Earl, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
