Edea Marcellena (Gregory) Hurley passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on Feb 4, 1924 in Pittsfield, MA. to the late Margherita and Quinto Gregory.
Edea grew up in Dalton MA and graduated from Dalton High School in 1941. She attended Westbrook Junior College in Maine and graduated in 1943 with a degree in Laboratory Technology, and received advanced training in Medical Technology the following year from New England Hospital for Women and Children.
After graduation she went to San Francisco and worked as a laboratory technician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto. She returned to the Massachusetts in 1947 and worked at the VA Hospital in Northampton before starting work at the then St Luke's Hospital.
She retired from Berkshire Medical Center in 1986 and began working part-time at the Pittsfield Travel Agency where she was able to realize her dream of travelling the world. Edea loved to travel because it offered her the chance to visit and experience different cultures and climates, and over the years she traveled to, and enjoyed exploring innumerable countries in all corners of the world.
Edea also enjoyed gardening and took great pride in growing all types of vegetables, while maintaining beautiful flower beds in her yard.
Edea is survived by her son, Tom, of Hopkins, SC, her daughter, Gael, of Dalton, her sister, Deanna and husband John White of Auburn, MA., sister-in-law, Peg Gregory of Bedford, NH, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her brother, Unico (Mike) Gregory and her daughter-in-law Leona Lavallee.
The family would like to thank, Trish Lubin, Alicia Labeau and the many care givers she had at home and at Mount Carmel Care Center and Berkshire Medical Center for their kindness.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter through Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019