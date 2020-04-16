|
Edgar "Joe" Cartier, 67, of 379 North St. Pittsfield, passed away Monday evening, April 13th at the Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Armand and Anita Riendeau Cartier. Throughout the years, Joe was employed with various moving companies, including Castine Movers, United Van Lines and Yellow Freight until he suffered a stroke in 2003.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Joseph Cartier and his wife, Annie, Jason Cartier and his husband, Grant, and Justin Cartier and his wife Laura, as well as his grandson, Brandon Cartier. Additionally, he is survived by his step-daughter, Krista Goodman Shepard and her husband, Shaun and his 2 brothers, Michael Cartier and his wife, Debbie and Robert Cartier and his wife, Lisa. He also leaves his former wife, Vera Litano Cartier.
A word of thanks to two very special caregivers for their excellent care of Joe throughout the past 15 years, Christine Veillette and Lynn Laude.
It is with a heavy heart that at this time, his family and friends are unable to pay their respects and celebrate his life given the current restrictions. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will celebrate Joe's life at St. Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be announced. To share a memory of Joe or to sign the online guest book, please visit: Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020