Ms. Edith Brogan, 81, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in West Stockbridge, MA, on February 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Peter and Frances Van Deusen Brogan, she graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington, MA.
Edith worked as a licensed practical nurse for the former St. Luke's Hospital for the majority of her career.
Of many things, she enjoyed a good game of Bingo at Hillcrest, and spending time there every day with her dear sister, Bernadette. Edith loved keeping in touch with her friends and would send them cards "just because" often. She was known for her generosity and gave all she had to various charities.
Edith was a devote Catholic. She lived by faith and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield.
Besides her siblings, Bernadette Muller Peter Brogan, and Patrick Brogan, Edith is survived by her nieces, Dawn Barbieri (Jeff), Jackie Cunagin (Michael). She leaves behind her great nephews, Shane Street, Michael Street, and David Street as well as her great niece, Tonya McNeil (Paul). Edith is also survived by her great great nieces, Janet Rose and Trinity, and her great great nephews, "her babies," Alex, Brodie and Luke McNeil. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joan Brogan, Gail Brogan, Roseann Brogan, and Reggie Brogan, as well as her nephew, Peter Brogan.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Ms. Edith Brogan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.