|
|
Edith Constance Clark, 92, of Pittsfield, died April 15, 2019, at Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place, Pittsfield.
Edith was born in Pittsfield on November 25, 1926, daughter of Wilmot B. and Madeline Wilson Clark.
She was educated in local schools, and upon graduation from high school she began working at General Electric Company, where she held many positions.
She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Pittsfield, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.
She was a member of the Sunday Nighters young adult group and the Bettina Gilbert Chapter of the Women's League. She was a delegate from the First Baptist Church to the 1955 Baptist Jubilee held in London, England.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Albert C. and Margaret Clark of Manlius, NY; her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret M. and Robert Buyer, of Centerville, MA.; and her sister, Grace E. Turner, of Phoenix, AZ, plus nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Private services will be held. She will be interred at Pittsfield Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019