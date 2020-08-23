Edith Claire (nee Turner) Roberts, died in Ft. Lauderdale FL on August 14, 2020. She and her family had been residents of Cheshire MA with a house by the lake. She was born on June 11, 1937.



She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.



Edith died attended by her loving daughter Ruth Smith and Ruth's husband, Bryan while Edith was in hospice care in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Edith and her husband Joe had maintained a residence in Ft. Lauderdale as well as the house in Cheshire for many years. Edith and Joe were married for 57 years!



Edith was the daughter of Richard E. Turner and Claire Victoria (nee Fessler) Turner who both predeceased her. Edith went to PS 108 and Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn, NY. She also attended college at Farmingdale State College, LI, NY.



Edith and N. Joseph Roberts were married in Worthington Mass in a double wedding service with her sister Judith and William D. Powers, Judith's husband.



Edith trained as an Airline Stewardess for Eastern Airlines and flew out of a base in Atlanta GA. This was when people dressed up to be passengers on a plane and it was an amazing occasion to fly from one place to another!



Edith volunteered for the Welcome Wagon in Pittsfield, MA among numerous other organizations to which she gave her time and energy.



Edith was an athletic girl and young woman and loved to play, sail, jet ski and swim in the lake in Cheshire. She was a beautiful girl and woman and that radiance stayed with her even into her 80's. Edith was not the life of the party; she was the party and had a wicked sense of humor. More than once she literally disabled her siblings from laughter, especially at formal family dinners.



She is survived by her dear sister Judith of Chatham NY and brother Rick Turner of Williamsburg, MA. Though four years younger, many people thought Judith and Edith were twins-they shared that automatic, unspoken bond that many twins have.



A poem that expresses some of the essence of Edith's spirit: "Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings...And while with silent, lifting mind I've trod, The high, untrespassed sanctity of space, -Put out my hand, and touched the face of God." (John Gillespie McGee, British Pilot, Killed in Action, 1941).



Edith was predeceased by her husband Joe Roberts and her son Christopher J. Roberts. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Ruth Roberts Smith and husband Bryan, her sister Judith Anne (nee Turner) Powers and her brother, Richard E. Turner and his wife Ann and their children Ben and Char. She is missed by her granddaughters Emily and Sarah Smith, nephews Will, Jason and Matthew Powers and grandnieces and grandnephews.



A memorial celebration of life and internment of Edith's ashes will be a private family affair to be held at the lakeside house in Cheshire in the near future.



