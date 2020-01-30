|
Edith G. "Edie" Lis, 91 of Sheffield died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Edie, the last of ten children was born in Great Barrington on July 19, 1928 daughter of Victor Peter and Assunta (Tori) Spadaccini. She was educated in Housatonic Schools and worked at the Berkshire Motor Inn as a housekeeper for many years. Edie was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church. She was a great cook, enjoyed music and dancing and loved spending time with her family. Edie's husband Joseph S. Lis whom she married on November 27, 1948 predeceased her on September 27, 1980. Edie is survived by three daughters, JoAnne Nowobilski of Great Barrington, Christine Lis and partner Scott McCormick of Sheffield and Charlene Palmer and husband Robert of Great Barrington, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Joseph S. Lis, Edie was predeceased by two sons, Peter A. Lis and Joseph F. Lis, a daughter Sharon Clark, granddaughter, Samantha Clark, four sisters and five brothers.
A Funeral Mass for Edith G. "Edie" Lis will be held on Saturday February 1, at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday January 31 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Edie's memory may be made to the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME to help towards funeral expenses. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020