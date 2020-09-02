1/1
Edith M. Benjamin
Edith M. Benjamin, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Utica, Edith was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Collea. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Neil Benjamin.

Edie graduated from Siena College with a bachelor's degree in marketing, after being educated in the catholic school system in Utica. Deciding to stay in the capital district after graduation, Edie's career included stints at General Electric Co., Empire Blue Cross and the New York State Department of Health. Above her long career, Edie was a loving and devoted wife, and mother to her sons. She never missed her kids' sporting events, and frequently visited them at college and was there for each and every milestone. As busy as she was, she still always encouraged her husband to go enjoy a day at the track in Saratoga, and was instrumental in his career, often having late dinners with Neil. Her imprint on their lives was felt far and wide by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Prior to her recent relocation to Scotia, she was a 30-year communicant of St. Clare's church.

She loved her circle of friends, and enjoyed frequent shopping getaways with them to the outlets in Lee and Foxwoods, and to Chico's for her always evolving apparel. More recently, her favorite activity was stopping at the casino for a bit to break up her day. Edie took special care of everyone she loved and was close to, and always put her family and friends above all else.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Neil Jr. and Scott. She is also survived by her sister, Roseanne McCabe, nephews John and David Esford, neice Laura McCabe, sister-in-law, Ann Benjamin and brother-in-law, Paul Benjamin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edith's name to the City Mission in Schenectady.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:30am-11am at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. Procession will follow the calling hours to St. Clare's Church for a Mass of Christian burial starting at 11:30am. Entombment will follow Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Clare's Church
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Neil,
So sorry to hear of your wife’s passing. Please know that you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. May the memories of all the good times sustain you during this difficult time.
Marty Conroy
Friend
September 1, 2020
Neil and family,
So sorry to hear of Edie's passing. She will be remembered as a wonderful woman, wife and mother. She lived her life as an example to all of us, as she always put the well being of others ahead of her own. She faced each and every challenge head on, and did so with dignity and grace. Edie will be remembered by us as one who lived the Golden Rule, each and every day. Neil, Neil Jr. and Scott, please take comfort in knowing your wife and mother enriched the lives of those around her and made the world a better place during her time here. Our deepest sympathy,
Steve & Cathy Gomes
Feeding Hills, Ma.
Stephen Gomes
Family
September 1, 2020
Neil, Neil, Jr. and Scott:
I am so sorry about your loss. Edie and I were good friends while we worked at Empire. We had many laughs and disagreements. You cannot have one without the other. We had so many common connections, my aunt lived on Jefferson Ave., near Mary Street. Edie and I speculated we must have known one another as kids. I will always remember driving out to Syracuse to see our favorite group, The Rolling Stones. It was one awesome day trip. I always teased her (and secretly envied her) regarding her cleaning habits worthy of the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. If I drew her name Christmas Time I would always get her a couple of pounds of Butter Pecan coffee. I will never forget the stories about the boys that would exasperate her, but you could always hear the pride in her voice. Edie always had the best taste in clothes, and she made it look so easy. She was close enough to me that I shared my Top Secret Cole Slaw Recipe. Rest in Peace Friend. You will and already are very missed.
Peggy Giroux
Friend
