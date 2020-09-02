Neil, Neil, Jr. and Scott:

I am so sorry about your loss. Edie and I were good friends while we worked at Empire. We had many laughs and disagreements. You cannot have one without the other. We had so many common connections, my aunt lived on Jefferson Ave., near Mary Street. Edie and I speculated we must have known one another as kids. I will always remember driving out to Syracuse to see our favorite group, The Rolling Stones. It was one awesome day trip. I always teased her (and secretly envied her) regarding her cleaning habits worthy of the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. If I drew her name Christmas Time I would always get her a couple of pounds of Butter Pecan coffee. I will never forget the stories about the boys that would exasperate her, but you could always hear the pride in her voice. Edie always had the best taste in clothes, and she made it look so easy. She was close enough to me that I shared my Top Secret Cole Slaw Recipe. Rest in Peace Friend. You will and already are very missed.



Peggy Giroux

Friend