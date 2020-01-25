|
Edmond William Dupuis, 88, longtime North Adams Police Officer, of North Adams, died on Thursday January 23, 2020 at the Genesis Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bennington, VT.
Edmond was born in North Adams, MA on September 13, 1931 to the late William and Pauline (Bedard) Dupuis. He was a 1950 graduate of Drury High School. Edmond was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 46 years as a Patrolman with the North Adams Police Department faithfully serving the City of North Adams. He was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association.
Edmond leaves his wife of 65 years, Carol-Lu (Bowes) Dupuis whom he married on February 13, 1954. He also leaves his three children Faye Pello of Charleston, SC, Robin (Robert) Brown of Sandy Creek, NY and Todd Alan (Victoria) Dupuis of Hendersonville, NC. He also leaves 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He leaves his sister Gloria Field and is predeceased by his brother Roland Dupuis.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Edmond will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the spring in Southview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Edmond's memory may be made to Hospice of Bennington County through the care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 25, 2020