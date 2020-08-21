Edmund (Bucky) J. Adamczyk, of Adams MA and Holiday FL, passed away peacefully in his Florida home on Monday August 17, following a long, hard-fought illness, while holding the hands of his beloved wife and son. He was 84 years old. Bucky was born on September 17, 1935, to Jan and Marya (Niziolek) Adamczyk, and was the youngest of 7 children. He attended St. Stanislaus Kostka elementary school and graduated from the former Adams High School, Class of 53, where he excelled in both academics and basketball. In 1953, Bucky helped lead his team to win the Western Mass Championship, a victory that was celebrated throughout the town. He continued his basketball career at Brown University and then at UMass Amherst, where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelors' degree in Business. During college, Bucky entered the Air Force ROTC and following graduation, honorably served in the US Air Force as a supply officer for many years, attaining the rank of Captain and receiving several commendations throughout his service. While stationed in Alaska, Bucky and his family lived through the Great Earthquake of 1963. His daughter, then almost 3, still remembers her dad carrying her and her little brother outside of their shaking house into the snow to safety, and then keeping them calm as they tried to sleep in the car as the aftershocks continued. Following his time in the service, Bucky and his family relocated back to Adams. Bucky is survived by his beloved wife Joan (Swiatek), whom he married on July 4, 1959. They first met in kindergarten and grew up in Adams only 2 streets away from each other; eventually, they became high school sweethearts. At the time of his death, they had been married for 61 years, but had known each other for almost 80 years. Joan was not only his devoted wife but also his primary caregiver following a severe stroke in 1997 that robbed him of much of his mobility. Bucky is also survived by his loving daughter Anne Read of Weymouth and devoted son Steven of Mesa AZ, and by his treasured granddaughters Amanda Read of Marshfield and Lindsey Read of Weymouth. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was particularly close to Marie and Chris Dziadzio, not only nieces but next-door-neighbors for 50 years. Bucky was predeceased by his parents, by his two brothers Frank (Benny) and Walter, by his four sisters Stella Zieminski, Monica (Minnie) Dziadzio, Jane Jozefiak, and Helen Morawiec, and by his grandson Daniel Read. He will now be reunited with them all, and will finally get to meet his grandson for the first time. Bucky was a lifelong communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 24th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams. Due to current public health regulations, use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220, or to the charity of one's choice
