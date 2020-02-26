|
Edmund J. Germann, 83, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully in his home on February 19, 2020.
Ed was born to Rosa & Edmund Germann on April 12, 1936 in Lindenhurst, NY. A first generation American, he worked hard as a youth, enjoying music and sports, while excelling in school. He entered the Navy after graduating from high school and served as a Radioman. In 1961, he graduated from Villanova University in PA with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and later earned his master's degree from Union College in NY.
While in PA, he met the love of his life, Barbara Louise Lazarchick. Ed and Barbara married on August 18, 1962. After stops in, Hinsdale, MA, New Jersey and Florida, they settled in Pittsfield where Ed took a job at the Naval Ordinance Division of General Electric. Together they created a home and a family full of unconditional love, support, and kindness. He spent countless hours tending to his gardens, working on projects around the house, and entertaining many friends. There was never a person who entered that house who did not leave better for having been there.
Edmund is preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosemary, as well as his grandson Matthew Shove, and Sophorn Samrith.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, grandchildren and the people he loved including: Edmund Germann & Fabricio Silva, Kristin & Lee Silverman, Jeffrey & Adrean Germann, Heidi Germann & Matthew Sloan, Steven Silverman, Andrew, Christopher, Brandon, and Elsiauna Germann, Jordan Hayes, Gracie Friend, and a great-grandchild Ariah Germann.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, February 28th at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or your local NPR station in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020