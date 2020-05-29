Edmund J. Milligan Jr. (Age 90) passed away quietly and peacefully on Tuesday morning 26 May 2020.
Ed was the beloved husband of Josephine T. (nee McHugh) Milligan who preceded him in death in 2017; loving father of Joanne Bernier (Charles), Edmund III (Elizabeth), Katherine O'Brien (Vincent), David (Kelly), and Daniel (Judith); grandfather of Charles, Brian, Matthew, Edmund, Kimberly, Mary, Jennifer, Meagan, Marissa, Aubrey, Gregory, Sean, and Erica; great grandfather of Isla, Jack and Jordan and dear brother of Jerome Milligan, Martin Milligan, Adele Spranger, William Milligan, Robert Milligan, and Jean Koroly. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 26, 1929, the beloved son of the late Edmund J., Sr. and Catherine P. (nee Donalon) Milligan. He grew up in West Philadelphia where he attended St. Francis De Sales Grade School and graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1947.
When he was 15 years old he met his future wife Jo, and began a 75-year journey of supporting, loving, and raising his family. After graduating high school in 1947 he worked for the city of Philadelphia for a short time before joining the Air Force, marrying the love of his life, and starting his devoted family. During the Korean War he and Jo were stationed in Florida, Missouri, and Labrador where he supported the war effort in the field of communications. After the war they returned to the Philadelphia area and he worked several different jobs before securing a career position with the U.S. Government as a contracting officer and raising his five children in the suburb of Darby until 1971. From there he took a position with the Air Force and moved the family to the Washington D.C. area, where they lived in Fort Washington, MD and he worked both at Cameron Station and the Pentagon. They retired in 1988, moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis shortly thereafter, and began to focus on enjoying life away from work and their ever growing stable of grandchildren.
At this time they also began to spend winters in Florida enjoying the warm weather in New Smyrna Beach. Ed was always an excellent athlete and enjoyed all sports especially tennis, baseball, basketball, football, and body surfing. His life-long devotion to Notre Dame football and the Philadelphia Eagles was matched only by his disdain for the Washington Redskins. One of the greatest joys of his later life was following the academic and athletic exploits of his grandchildren. He followed their successes in life passionately and developed a very special personal relationship with all of them who affectionately called him "Pop".
He was an amazing conversationalist and could relate interesting and detailed stories from his past with ease, recalling dates, names, places, and other details that would defy a memory expert - he carried this amazing skill for his whole life. Along the way it was always family that was most important to him. Throughout the years, he enjoyed the many large family gatherings during the holidays and particularly the large family reunions in Sea Isle City every summer for over 40 years. He loved the seashore, in particular the Jersey Shore where he spent his childhood summers. He instilled in his children his own love of the shore and regularly took the family on vacation to Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Atlantic City.
He and Jo spent their later years at the Riderwood Adult Living Community, in Silver Spring, MD and made great friends with the other residents and staff, particularly his caregiver Dora Mansaray, who made him "feel like a king". "Pop" was a wonderful father, brother, uncle, friend, grandfather and great grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was truly one-of-a-kind.
Due to the current situation brought about by the pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at an appropriate time to be determined. Donations can be made to the Saint Francis de Sales School (Attn: Sister Mary McNulty), 917 South 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143 or desalesschool.net and click on donate. God Bless.
Ed was the beloved husband of Josephine T. (nee McHugh) Milligan who preceded him in death in 2017; loving father of Joanne Bernier (Charles), Edmund III (Elizabeth), Katherine O'Brien (Vincent), David (Kelly), and Daniel (Judith); grandfather of Charles, Brian, Matthew, Edmund, Kimberly, Mary, Jennifer, Meagan, Marissa, Aubrey, Gregory, Sean, and Erica; great grandfather of Isla, Jack and Jordan and dear brother of Jerome Milligan, Martin Milligan, Adele Spranger, William Milligan, Robert Milligan, and Jean Koroly. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 26, 1929, the beloved son of the late Edmund J., Sr. and Catherine P. (nee Donalon) Milligan. He grew up in West Philadelphia where he attended St. Francis De Sales Grade School and graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1947.
When he was 15 years old he met his future wife Jo, and began a 75-year journey of supporting, loving, and raising his family. After graduating high school in 1947 he worked for the city of Philadelphia for a short time before joining the Air Force, marrying the love of his life, and starting his devoted family. During the Korean War he and Jo were stationed in Florida, Missouri, and Labrador where he supported the war effort in the field of communications. After the war they returned to the Philadelphia area and he worked several different jobs before securing a career position with the U.S. Government as a contracting officer and raising his five children in the suburb of Darby until 1971. From there he took a position with the Air Force and moved the family to the Washington D.C. area, where they lived in Fort Washington, MD and he worked both at Cameron Station and the Pentagon. They retired in 1988, moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis shortly thereafter, and began to focus on enjoying life away from work and their ever growing stable of grandchildren.
At this time they also began to spend winters in Florida enjoying the warm weather in New Smyrna Beach. Ed was always an excellent athlete and enjoyed all sports especially tennis, baseball, basketball, football, and body surfing. His life-long devotion to Notre Dame football and the Philadelphia Eagles was matched only by his disdain for the Washington Redskins. One of the greatest joys of his later life was following the academic and athletic exploits of his grandchildren. He followed their successes in life passionately and developed a very special personal relationship with all of them who affectionately called him "Pop".
He was an amazing conversationalist and could relate interesting and detailed stories from his past with ease, recalling dates, names, places, and other details that would defy a memory expert - he carried this amazing skill for his whole life. Along the way it was always family that was most important to him. Throughout the years, he enjoyed the many large family gatherings during the holidays and particularly the large family reunions in Sea Isle City every summer for over 40 years. He loved the seashore, in particular the Jersey Shore where he spent his childhood summers. He instilled in his children his own love of the shore and regularly took the family on vacation to Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Atlantic City.
He and Jo spent their later years at the Riderwood Adult Living Community, in Silver Spring, MD and made great friends with the other residents and staff, particularly his caregiver Dora Mansaray, who made him "feel like a king". "Pop" was a wonderful father, brother, uncle, friend, grandfather and great grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was truly one-of-a-kind.
Due to the current situation brought about by the pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at an appropriate time to be determined. Donations can be made to the Saint Francis de Sales School (Attn: Sister Mary McNulty), 917 South 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143 or desalesschool.net and click on donate. God Bless.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2020.