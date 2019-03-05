|
On Sunday, February 24 Edmund J. Plummer, gentle soul, loving husband, father, grandfather, educator and community servant passed on at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke. Ed was the only son of Dr. Edmund and Rose Plummer. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Rose Huban, Catherine Welsh, and Ruth Fitch. At one hundred years of age, Gene Belland is his only surviving sibling.
Ed was raised in Dalton, graduated from Dalton high, and earned a BS in Biology and Philosophy from Holy Cross. After serving in the army during the Korean War, he ultimately turned to education and earned graduate degrees in guidance and administration.
Ed had a strong work ethic and generous heart. He served on local and state boards for the MTA and Mass Guidance Association. While head of guidance at Pittsfield High, Ed's goal was to promote strong families. During retirement he continued this work in his community. He served on the boards and participated in the work of Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Volunteers and RSVP.
Ed's priority, however, was time spent with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Susan, their daughter Caitlin, and most recently their son-in-law, Ken. Together they experienced the cultures of several European cities and the wonders of our national parks. Ed was a voracious reader. His smile was broadest however, when spending time with the sunshine of his life, his granddaughter Eleanor.
Those who knew Ed will never forget his booming laugh, filled with joy and an appreciation for life. As he was fond of saying, "We have so much to be grateful for."
A memorial service for Ed will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers please spread his love and donate to a . Special thanks to the caring staff at the Soldiers Home, Holyoke Hospice Life Care, the Froio Senior Center's supportive day program, Memories in the Making program, and the Berkshire County .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019