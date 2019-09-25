|
|
HANCOCK, MA - Edna "Nanny" Bell Sharp [Whitman], 91, died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home in Pittsfield, MA.
Born in Hancock, MA on October 6, 1927, Nanny was a loving, caring, and generous figure in the Johnson and Whitman families who doted upon ALL of her many nieces and nephews any chance she was afforded. Nanny was known by those closest to her for despising mice as much as she cherished any and all things blue. She worked most of her adult life at General Cable and later Carol Cable in Williamstown and is predeceased by her husband Adelbert and her dear friend and companion Gordon Morrison.
The family is planning a funeral service and remembrance of her life at the Hancock Cemetery this Saturday, September 28th at 3:00pm.
Those wishing to commemorate Edna's life are encouraged to make a donation to the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department, 3276 Hancock Rd, Hancock, MA 01237 or the Hancock Baptist Church, 124 Main St, Hancock, MA 01237.
Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, Stephentown, NY. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019