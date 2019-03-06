|
|
Mrs. Edna Catherine Quinn, 84, of Lanesboro, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manhattan, New York on February 11, 1935, daughter of the late Edward Bechtel and Elsie (Tunkl) Bechtel Pollick and stepfather, George Pollick. She, her mother and stepfather moved to Pittsfield when she was a young teen and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953.
Mrs. Quinn worked for New England Telephone Co before raising a family. She was also a receptionist at the YMCA after her children were of school age.
Edna and her husband Tom enjoyed traveling, with a special fondness for Alaska. They remodeled and built several homes and helped their children do the same. Her flare for design and function was impeccable. Her family's greatest joy was the house they built in Wells, ME that was designed to have all of their children and grandchildren there at once. She loved having all of her family at their house for holidays and spent many hours cooking and baking before their arrival. She also adored the 3 dogs they had. They were not pets, they were family. Her greatest accomplishment was being a doting Gram. She went to as many sporting and school events, concerts and shows as she possibly could and was known for the best bear hugs.
She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire, MA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Quinn, whom she married on October 15, 1955 at St. Charles Church in Pittsfield and great granddaughter Vivienne Brown of Brooklyn, NY.
She is survived by daughters Colleen Snyder, her husband Lawrence of Florence, MA, Erin Rudy, her husband Robert of Kennebunk, ME, Kellie Keplinger, her husband Jacob of Cheshire, and a son Edward Quinn and his wife Karen (Kushi) of Pittsfield. She also leaves 10 grandchildren including Jennifer and husband Josh Brown, Heather and husband Matthew O'Connor, Kaitlyn and husband Kevin Brayley, Brendan Stitt, Nathan Rudy, Amanda LeBarron, Jacob and Jackson Keplinger, and Marissa and Ashlee Quinn. She also leaves 5 great grandchildren, Oliver Brown, Maeve and Reilley O'Connor and Aiden Conner with a sister on the way.
Edna's family would like to thank the staff of Berkshire Place Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care they showed Edna over the past years.
Funeral Notice:
A liturgy of Christian Burial for Edna Quinn will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire, MA. Burial will follow in Mountainview Cemetery, Lanesborough, MA. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019