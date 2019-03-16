|
Edna Jane Jackson, formerly of Pittsfield, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Hyannis.
Born in Philadelphia to George & Edna Merklein Zeltman, she was educated in Philadelphia schools.
Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker. During the late-1970s and early-1980s, she volunteered her time and talent at the Red Cross office in Pittsfield.
Her husband, Howard Jackson, Jr., whom she married May 25, 1949, died February 21, 2015.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by a son, Charles R. (wife Maureen) Jackson of Ellington, Conn., and Joy J. (husband Robert) Malicia of Hyannis; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Edna Jane Jackson will be at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that, if friends desire, memorial contributions be made to any hospice of the donor's choice. DERY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019