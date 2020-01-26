Home

Edna May Cooper


1936 - 2020
Edna May Cooper Obituary
Edna May (Tatro) Cooper, 83 of Adams, MA died Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in Searsburg, VT on April 4, 1936 daughter of Walter William and Viola Ethel (Reed) Tatro. She attended schools in Searsburg and Clarksburg and also Drury High School. Edna completed the post-graduate program in medical assisting at McCann Technical High School in 1988.

She was last employed at Williamstown Medical Associates where she worked for many years until her retirement. Before that, she worked at Boston Fish Market. Edna enjoyed traveling especially on cruises, sewing and walking. She was devoted to her family.

She was the widow of John Melford Cooper who died on July 10, 2014. They were married on August 28, 1954. Survivors include three daughters- Linda (Michael) Brule of Newburyport, MA; Marianne (Brian) Matteson of Greenfield, MA; and Kelly (John) Horn of Adams, MA; and four sons- John (Beverly) Cooper of North Adams; Douglas (Diana) Cooper of Salisbury, MA; Bruce (Karen) Cooper of Florida, MA and Jay (Terri) Cooper of Cheshire, MA. She also leaves 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one sister- Rosella (William) Cote of Williamstown; a brother in law- Thomas (Doreen) Cooper of Clarksburg, MA; a sister in law, Arline Cooper of North Adams and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Cooper and her grandson- Charles Cooper and her brothers and sisters- Mary, Rena, Walter, Donald, Gerald, Peter and George. The family would like to thank the staff of the Williamstown Commons and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Edna.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Edna Cooper will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be in the spring in Clarksburg Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday from 11-2 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
