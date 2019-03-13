|
Mr. Edward A. Flynn, age 89, a life long resident of Pittsfield, died peacefully Sunday afternoon at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care facility. He was born in Pittsfield May 3, 1929, the son of the late Andrew "Gus" and Gertrude Kilmer Flynn. He attended the former St. Joseph's Grammar School and was a 1947 graduate of the former St. Joseph's Central High School. While in high school, Mr. Flynn began his 47 year career with the Berkshire Eagle. Initially employed in Circulation while a student, following graduation, he became a stereotypist for the production dept. of the paper. Continuing his career there, he later became a staff photographer and ultimately a Press Man, retiring from the Eagle in 1992.
A projectionist, Ed co-owned and operated the former Greylock Film Service Co. which showed feature films around the region including Miss Hall's School, in Bratteleboro, VT and in Connecticut at various summer camps and outings. Additionally, Ed operated his own Photography Store on Fenn St. for 2 years . Ed enjoyed pursuing his hobby of amateur astronomy through out his life.
He and his late wife, the former Therese A. Rock, were married June 20, 1953. She died May 21, 1999.
Ed is survived by his two daughters, Mary A. Flynn of Pittsfield and Helen R. Flynn, also of Pittsfield. He is also survived by his long time companion, Yvette Hyland of Pittsfield.
FLYNN, EDWARD A., age 89, of Pittsfield, died March 10th. The Family will receive friends FRIDAY, March 15th beginning at 12:00 Noon at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019