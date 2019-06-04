|
Edward Alexander Newman 94, of Florida, MA. died Monday June 3, 2019 at the North Adams Commons. He was born in North Adams on April 8, 1925 a son of the late William Joseph Newman and Mabel (McKenzie) Newman. He attended school in Hoosac Tunnel, MA. and graduated from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls with the class of 1943. Ed was a decorated veteran of the United States Army during WW II and fought in the battle of the Bulge. He was a Prisoner of War captured on December 21, 1944 and was held as a POW until the end of the War in Stalag 11 B at Fallingbostel in Germany. He was first employed at Bateman's City Market in North Adams. He then was employed as a general foreman in the ceramics Department at Sprague Electric Co. retiring in 1984. Ed also was the former owner of Ed's Variety Store at Five Roads section of North Adams. Mr. Newman was a member of the North Adams American Legion, VFW and DAV. He also served as a selectman for the Town of Florida and was a board member for the North Adams Ambulance Service. Survivors include his wife Dorothy (Scovine) Newman whom he married August 18, 1951. Two sons, Mark Newman of North Adams and William Joseph Newman and his wife Rosemarie of Brookline, NH. Two grandchildren, Ian Newman and his wife Jessica and Kyle Newman. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister William, Kenneth and John Newman and Mary LeClair. Calling Hours for Edward A. Newman will take place Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, Ma. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date in Church Cemetery, Florida, MA. Memorial donations are suggested for the Florida Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019