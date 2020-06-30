Edward Alfred Pratt
1929 - 2020
Edward Alfred Pratt, 91, of Williamstown died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sweetbrook Nursing Home. He was born in Housatonic, MA on June 13, 1929 a son of the late Frank & Myrtle (Meyers) Pratt. He attended schools in Williamstown. After high school he enlisted in the US Air Force. He proudly served his country and was a decorated veteran during the Korean War. This pride followed him his entire life. He made great effort to acknowledge all veterans and their commitment to the branches of which they served.

Ed was a long time employee of Grundy's Garage in Williamstown, after which he own and operated Pratt Lawn Service. He ran the business until his retirement. Ed was an active member of the Williamstown American Legion, Post 152 where he served as a chaplain and was a Past Commander. He was also a member of the Williamstown AFAM Masonic Lodge.

Ed married his first wife, the former Virginia Towslee. She predeceased him in 1972. He leaves his wife, Barbara Green Pratt. Besides his wife, survivors include his daughter, Christine Gregory of Cheshire and his son, Michael Edward Pratt of Bennington. He was predeceased by his son, Gary Steven Pratt in 2009 as well as seven sisters and three brothers.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A service to celebrate the life of Edward Pratt will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 11 AM with Full Military and Masonic honors in the Veteran's Section of the Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
