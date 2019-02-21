Home

Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Service
525 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0215
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOM
Main Street
Dalton, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME
Main Street
Dalton, MA
Edward B. Streeter Obituary
Edward B. Streeter, born February 12, 1930, passed away on February 16, 2019 after a short illness. He was the son of the late Guy B. and Edna (Estes) Streeter. Born in Cummington, Ed was a long time resident there, then moved to Dalton where his children were raised. He moved back to Cummington in 1978. More recently he resided in Mims Florida until 2018 when he returned to Massachusetts.

Mr. Streeter was a 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High. He served in the Army Air Force and then in the Navy Seabee Reserves. He was a master plumber and worked on the building of the dorms at UMass Amherst. He attended Westfield State University and Purdue University earning his teaching credentials. He established the plumbing program at Smith Vocational High School where he taught for many years. He served as a selectman in Cummington in the 1980's.

Ed was an avid golfer and enjoyed any opportunity to be on the golf course. He loved camping. In 1995, he and his late wife Jo took an extended travel trip cross county seeing many new places and meeting many new people. He was a member of the Streeter Family Associations and enjoyed reading of the many Streeter's past and present. He was a motorcycle enthusiast all his life and travel extensively on his various motorcycles.

Mr. Streeter married Myrtle Mae Stevens (1929-1977) in 1950. They had 4 children. He married E Josephine Sullivan (1928-2018). He leaves behind 2 sons, Michael (and Beth) of Bowdoinham, Me; James (and Sheila) of West. Hatfield, MA; and one daughter, Jody (and Tom) Pelkey of Dalton, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, brothers Kenneth of Dalton; Leland of Southwick and Vernon of Hinsdale; and his sister Kay Gero of Windsor. He is predeceased by his youngest son Todd whom he lost in 2017.

FUNERAL NOTICE- A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME on Main Street in Dalton beginning at 2PM. He will be interred at Ashuelot Street Cemetery in the spring. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service starting at 12:30pm and continuing until the start of the service. Donations in his memory may be made to Elder Services or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances and condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019
