Edward C. Darrin, Jr., of Stockbridge, MA., and Delray Beach, FL., died Thursday evening at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness with his loving family by his side.
Born on December 23, 1943 in Schenectady, NY., to the late Edward and Jean Mackey Darrin, he was a graduate of Mount Assumption Catholic School in Plattsburg, NY. After high school, Edward studied at the University of Arizona where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree. He served as a medic in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
Edward was one of the original organizers and members of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. He held membership at the Stockbridge Golf Club and was an active member of the Sweater Club. He was past treasurer of the Stockbridge Bowl Association for many years. He was appointed to the Town of Lenox Insurance Commission and was on the Board of Directors for the Berkshire Center for Families and Children. For many years he enjoyed being in charge of water safety for the annual Josh Billings Runaground on Stockbridge Bowl. Edward loved local history and sharing his knowledge with others, however his greatest passion was orchestrating his annual 4th of July fireworks display and making his famous "Clams Diane".
Mr. Darrin and his wife, Diane C. Mole were married in St. Ann's Church on June 18, 1966.
Besides his wife, Mr. Darrin is survived by his daughters; Tiffany D. Morawiec (John) of Fulshear, TX., and Shannon D. Boomsma (David) of Lee, MA.; and his grandchildren; Jodi and Krystyna Morawiec and Brandon Boomsma.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Ann's Church at 10:00am with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating. Private burial for family will follow at the Church on the Hill cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the Stockbridge Historic Room, both in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020