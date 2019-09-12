Home

Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Edward C. Turner


1924 - 2019
Mr. Edward C. Turner, 94, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 21, 1924, the son of the late Frederick and Madolynn Osborne Turner, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1943.

Mr. Turner was a WWII Veteran, having served in the United States Army Air Corps. He served in the military until 1945.

He worked as a supervisor in maintenance and construction for Western Mass Electric Company. There he dedicated almost 40 years until his retirement in 1986.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman. It was there where he could be found enjoying some of his favorite pastimes, such as fly-fishing, as well as bird and deer hunting. Edward had a knack for ten pin bowling. Additionally, he cherished each moment spent with his family, and loved his dogs dearly.

Besides his wife of nearly 73 years, the former Eleanor Stephenson, whom he married on March 22, 1947, Edward is survived by his children; Nancy Pilblad (Paul), Patricia Kern (Arthur), Karen Arena (Richard), Edward Turner (Leslie Fleckenstein) and Charles Turner (Mimi). Edward also leaves behind his brother; Richard Turner, as well as ten beloved grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his brother; Kenneth Turner, as well as his granddaughter, Heidi. He will be sadly missed, but always remembered, as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Edward's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice, especially Danielle, Tracy, and Jamie, as well as to Edward's caretaker, Donna Sorrell, for all of their loving warmth and exceptional care.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Edward Turner will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield MA. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilgrim Holiness Church or Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter care of the Wellington Funeral Home, in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
