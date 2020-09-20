Edward D. Martin, 63, of Pittsfield died late last Friday evening at Berkshire Medical Center.Born in Pittsfield on June 7, 1957, the son of Eugene and Margaret Tatro Martin, he attended Taconic High School before beginning his journey as an exceedingly hardworking man right up to the day of his death.Ed was married to Merlene Bouchillon of Pittsfield in 1983. During the early years of their marriage, Ed was employed as a housekeeping supervisor at Hillcrest Hospital and then for 11 years as Director of Housekeeping at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. During these years he often worked second and third jobs to grow their family business simultaneously. Then, in 2000, he turned all of his attention to Sunshine Cleaning Service, Inc. with a number of solid long-term customers including Vacation Village in the Berkshires, where he began at the time of their opening and stayed through to the present.Ed loved his family, first and foremost. His wife, children, grandchildren, mother-in-law (and extended family) were his top priority. He poured himself into his family and loved introducing them to new experiences and guiding their lives. He encouraged education, musical instruments, athletics, travel, adventure and other types of learning and recreation-as well as hard work. Every child in the family has spent time employed in the family business, from cleaning to office work and everything in between. Ed took on the grief of others and tried to give in any way he could. He loved people. He was the rock of his family and loved ones-like one pillar building a small empire. His nonstop energy for all aspects of life and his love will be sorely missed by many.Ed is survived by his wife, Merlene; his children: Melinda, Edward and Ashley; grandchildren he raised as his own: Cameron, Laney and Justice; as well as Dailana and Vinn, RaeLyn and Titan. Ed is also survived by his beloved mother-in-law, Margaret Bouchillon; siblings: sisters, Linda Therrien-Gross and Mary Martin, and brother, James Martin; sister-in-law, Markay Sulock, as well as nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a small army of loyal employees, who were an extension of his own family. He was predeceased by his brother, William Martin, sister, Linda Therrien-Gross and brother-in-law, Mark Therrien.SERVICES: Public visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, September 22 from 5-7pm at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. Graveside services at Pittsfield Cemetery- Pine Grove Section (located off Onota St.) will be open to all and will take place Wednesday, September 23 at 1:30pm.If friends desire, flowers will be graciously accepted or donations may be made though the funeral home to the Pittsfield Fire Department for all of their hard work and, specifically, the relentless efforts they employed in attempts to save Ed's life.