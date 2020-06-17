Edward Henry Kollmer
1946 - 2020
Edward Henry Kollmer died late Thursday night, June 11 at Fairview Hospital surrounded by his loving family and the amazing and empathetic staff and first responders.

He was born in 1946 at Mercy Hospital Rockville Center, Long Island, NY., son to Henry (Harry) and Agnes Kollmer and pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Sr. Patricia Kollmer O.P.

Edward is survived by Jean, his wife of 46 years, sisters: Carol O'Brien and her husband John, Mary Horton and her husband John, children Stephanie Fallavollita and her husband John, Matthew Kollmer and his wife Dawn, grandchildren Caleb Kollmer, Maya Kollmer, Mia Fallavollita, Nora Fallavollita, and Aaron Kollmer.

Edward was a teacher for 42 years beginning his career in NY but started the career he'd be best known for at Mt. Everett Regional High School in 1976. He continued at Mt. Everett until his retirement in 2010 teaching both High School German and Middle School Math.

Viewing hours for Edward will be Thursday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Finnerty-Stevens Funeral home in

Great Barrington, MA. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, MA and burial immediately following at St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Edward Kollmer Memorial Scholarship Fund. View the full obituary at www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.
