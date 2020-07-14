Mr. Edward J. Cook, age 84, of 447 High St. Dalton, a long time resident of Housatonic, died Sunday morning at his home. Born in Wallingford, Vt., June 17, 1936, he was one of ten children of the late Frederick E. and Margaret Mary Hooker Cook. Ed attended schools in both Wallingford and later in Rutland. He was employed in Maintenance at Crane & Co. for a total of 42 years, prior to his retirement.An accomplished golfer, Ed initially enjoyed his membership at the Egremont Country Club after moving to Housatonic in 1976. Moving to Dalton in 2017, he then played at Bass Ridge in Hinsdale. An avid Bowler during the offseason, he bowled at the Cove and then later at Ken's BowlingA communicant of St. Agnes Church, he was an usher and collector there during the weekend Masses.His wife, the former Donna M. Shaw Cook, whom he married in 1961 died Nov. of 2015 .He is survived by his brother, Michael F. Cook of Pittsfield, his two sisters, Mary E. Grady of Pittsfield and Carol A. Potter of Pownal, Vt. and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Raymond J., Leo F. and John F. Cook, and 3 sisters, Theresa M. Olszewski,Margaret M. Gaudette and Donna M. Boldyga.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 A.M at St. Agnes Church with the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Kid's Place or to HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME which has been entrusted with Ed's care.