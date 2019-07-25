|
DALTON- Edward J. Cormier, 87, of Melissa Way passed at his home on July 18, 2019 following a long illness.
He was born March 21, 1932 in Dalton, MA the son of John and Laura Martel Cormier and was a 1950 graduate of Dalton High School. Edward was in the Korean War and served his country for 2 years overseas.
Ed was employed by the Beloit-Jones Company as a programmer, until his retirement in 1993 following 40 years of employment.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Dalton.
Ed was very involved with the community of Dalton, volunteering with the Wahconah Boosters Club for many years, attending Dalton sporting events, enjoyed doing wood working, fishing and hunting. He was a member of American Legion post 168 and the Disabled Veterans.
Ed is survived by his wife the former Arlene Stewart whom he married June 5, 1954, daughter Melissa A. Cormier of Dalton, son Mark E. Cormier and his partner Sandra Scherrman of Denver, CO, Michael S. Cormier and his wife Renae of New York, NY, grandsons Holden M. Cormier, Jacob Cormier and brother Donald Cormier and his wife Rita of Longmeadow, MA.
Ed's family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their kind and loving care for Ed in his last days.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Mr. Edward J. Cormier will be held Saturday, July 27 at 10AM the First Congregational Church of Dalton, with Rev. Henry Pasqual, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. There will be no calling hours. Donations in his memory are suggested to the First Congregational Church of Dalton, Wahconah Booster Club or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 25, 2019