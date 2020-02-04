|
Mr. Edward John "Bugs" Konopka, Jr., 89, of North Adams, died on Thursdau, January 23, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in North Adams on June 23, 1930, a son of the late Edward and Esther (Wright) Konopka. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1948.
Mr. Konopka last worked for Williams College until his retirement. Earlier he had worked for the former Sprague Electric Company.
He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, North Adams. He had also been a member of the Army National Guard for 14 years serving with Company K Tank Division and a member of the Lafayette-Greylock Lodge of Masons, North Adams. He had also coached Little League for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Dorothy Kluza; one daughter, Mary Ellen Deming of Ashley Falls; one son, William Konopka of Nashua, NH; three grandchildren, Gregory and Wesley Konopka and Sarah Deming, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, Paul and John Konopka and by a brother, Wallace Konopka.
Funeral services and burial will be private for the family.
There are no calling hours.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020