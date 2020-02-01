|
Edward John Morawski, 74, formerly of Pleasant Street, Pittsfield, passed away January 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons.
Born in Pittsfield on February 15, 1945, he was the son of Chester and Evelyn Bolton Morawski, he attended Pittsfield Schools.
He worked as a custodian for Toys R Us and he enjoyed fishing.
He leaves behind his three sisters, Elaine Ouellet of Westminster, MA, Joan Mitchell of Virginia, and Diane Morawski of New Bedford, MA and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services or calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 1, 2020