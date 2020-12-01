Edward John Nazzewski (aka "Dziadek"), 76, passed away on November 23, 2020. Ed was born in Adams, Massachusetts to the late Mathew and Blanche Kruzel Nazzewski. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1964 to 1971 aboard nuclear submarines. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia "Pat" Nazzewski; daughter, Vicki Hayes and grandsons, Sean, Harrison, and Lachlan Hayes, all of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; brother, Frederick Nazzewski and his wife Linda of Adams, Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Sandy Seegers Vaughan, Elaine Seegers Hinzpeter, Trish Seegers, Sandy Lee Seegers, and brothers-in-law, Jim Seegers, Rick Seegers, Rick Hinzpeter and the late Wally Vaughan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were private due to the Covid restrictions. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Hampton Roads Chapter at 550 First Colonial Road, Suite 308, #4162, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
