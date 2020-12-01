1/
Edward J. Nazzewski
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward John Nazzewski (aka "Dziadek"), 76, passed away on November 23, 2020. Ed was born in Adams, Massachusetts to the late Mathew and Blanche Kruzel Nazzewski. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1964 to 1971 aboard nuclear submarines. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia "Pat" Nazzewski; daughter, Vicki Hayes and grandsons, Sean, Harrison, and Lachlan Hayes, all of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; brother, Frederick Nazzewski and his wife Linda of Adams, Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Sandy Seegers Vaughan, Elaine Seegers Hinzpeter, Trish Seegers, Sandy Lee Seegers, and brothers-in-law, Jim Seegers, Rick Seegers, Rick Hinzpeter and the late Wally Vaughan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were private due to the Covid restrictions. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Hampton Roads Chapter at 550 First Colonial Road, Suite 308, #4162, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved