Edward Joseph Filiault, 83, of 72 Gamwell Avenue, Pittsfield, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Pittsfield, a son of Daniel C. and Elda Angelo Filiault, he was educated in Pittsfield schools and served with the United States Army Reserves.
Mr. Filiault worked 28 years as a bakery driver for Pittsfield Rye Bakery. For 20 years, he also worked for his daughter and son-in-law who were proprietors of Jake's Variety.
Mr. Filiault was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
He was an avid Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, Patriots fan, and he enjoyed traveling. Spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren was his greatest love.
Mr. Filiault leaves his wife, the former Diana Plant, whom he married May 16, 1975. His first wife, the former Marie Turtle, pre-deceased him.
He is also survived by three sons, Edward R. (and wife Joni) Filiault of Fort Myers, Fla., Mark G. (and wife Kathy) of Pittsfield, and Michael M. (life partner, Jen) Filiault of Willimantic, Conn.; a daughter, Theresa A. (and husband Charles) Flynn of Blandford ; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; as well as a brother, Arthur J. (Elaine) Filiault of Pittsfield; two sisters, Elda M. Lagoy (partner, Rich) of Seymour, Conn., and Judith E. Pasquarelli of Rumford, R.I. He was pre-deceased by a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dubroski Filiault.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Shannon and Jessica of HospiceCare in The Berkshires for their loving care and support.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Edward J. Filiault will be held Monday, March 9, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to HospiceCare in The Berkshires or to the in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020