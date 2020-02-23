Home

1936 - 2020
Edward Joseph Misch, 83, of Lee, Mass., died at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield on January 28th. Ed was born in Chicago in 1936, the youngest son of William J. and Wanda Z. Misch. He was educated in the Midwest and moved to Cambridge, MA in the late 1960s to pursue postdoctoral studies at Harvard University. He married the former Mary Fontana in Boston in 1972. Ed was one of the earliest teachers at Simon's Rock of Bard College in Great Barrington. He taught classes in American History, Philosophy, and Environmental Studies for thirty-one years. He was devoted to environmental causes, especially in Berkshire County. In retirement, he became a dealer in scholarly and collectible books, and continued pursuing an interest in military history. He was an accomplished photographer and gardener. His wife and one sister survive him, as well as several nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 1-3pm at the Good Purpose Gallery, 40 Main Street in Lee. Interment, at a later date, will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020
