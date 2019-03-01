|
PITTSFIELD- Edward Lockman, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pittsfield, M, February 17, 1932, the son of Fred and Molly (Savitsky) Lockman and was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Pittsfield High School and later the General Electric Drafting Program. He worked at General Electric for 39 1/2 years where he retires as Senior Drafting designer in 1989.
Ed loved golfing and was a member of the General Electric Athletic Association (GEAA) where he participated n the GE Draftsman League, The Roto Rooter League, The Senior Club and The Super Senior Club. He took pride in being a club champion and proudly displayed his many golfing trophies! He also golfed in the Pontoosuc Monday night league. In his earlier years he was a scuba diver and a member of the Berkshire Skin Divers.
Ed and June were avid travelers and cruisers. They were blessed to have traveled here and abroad with dear friends and family. He was awarded "Best Legs" on one of their many cruises. Ed was a Patriots and Red Sox fan. On Sundays he always had family over to watch the games. "Pappap" as he was known to his family, also loved Polka Dancing. He and June attended all of the Polka Picnics.
He was a member of the Pittsfield Elks Lodge No. 272 where he and his wife often enjoyed the suppers there.
He was a communicant of the First United Methodist Church in Pittsfield, MA.
His survivors include his wife of 64 years, the former June Carr of Uniontown, PA whom he married in June 11, 1955; two sons Scott Lockman of Apalachin, NY, Randall (Heidi) Lockman of Pittsfield, MA and a daughter Wendy Coe (David) of Peru, MA. A brother Walter Lockman of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves his three wonderful grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Bryan and Andrew; two great grandchildren Kaia and Camden, as well as many treasured nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Mrs. Mary Kazberovich, Mrs. Zena Cahalan and daughter in law Mrs. Kathleen Lockman.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Calling hours at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA, will be tomorrow, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00AM with service to follow at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church food pantry or to the Elks National Foundation Scholarship Fund, Pittsfield Elks Lodge No. 272 in Pittsfield, MA, in care of WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 who are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019