Edward Michael Bednarczyk, 32, of North Adams, MA died on Thursday July 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on June 15, 1988, a son of Laurie Ann (Taylor) Burdick and Edward Bednarczyk. Edward attended local schools including McCann Technical High School.
He was last employed as a landscaper for Randy Burdick. Before that he was employed at Pizza Works and Mass MoCA. Ed enjoyed spending time with his grandmother, skateboarding, swimming at the Bellevue Falls, hanging out with the boys.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Laurie Ann (Taylor) Burdick and William R. Burdick Jr of North Adams and his father, Edward Bednarczyk of Fitchburg, MA. He also leaves three step-brothers and sisters including William R. Burdick III of North Adams; Amy Yeaton of North Adams and Beth Greenleaf of Shelton, CT, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmothers Gwendolyn Hillard of Adams Ma and Betty Ann Tatro of Stamford Vt.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Edward M. Bednarczyk will be Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - WEST CHAPEL 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) in care of the funeral home or at NAMI.org
www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
